Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

SFNC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 96.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

