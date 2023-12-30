Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Raymond James

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners Increases Dividend

FPI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $600.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPI. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter worth $84,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.