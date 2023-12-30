StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.51.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
