StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.51.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

