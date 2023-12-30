Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -26.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

