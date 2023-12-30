StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.87.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
