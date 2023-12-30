StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after buying an additional 106,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

