Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

