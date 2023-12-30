Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Daseke from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Daseke Stock Performance

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $376.65 million, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 277,323 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 67.9% in the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 575,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

