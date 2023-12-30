StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.36.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 46.68% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

