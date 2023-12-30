United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after purchasing an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $21,416,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

