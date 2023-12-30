iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
