Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HES opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

