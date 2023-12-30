Bank of America Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TFI International from $153.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.65.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. TFI International has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TFI International by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

