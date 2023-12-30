Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,791,580.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $4,456,856. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

