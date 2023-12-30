Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.44.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 225,669 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.