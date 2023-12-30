Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Camden National by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

