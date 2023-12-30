China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
