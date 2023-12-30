Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
