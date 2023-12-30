Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $50.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

