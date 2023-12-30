World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.