StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

