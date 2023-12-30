StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

SFE opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Articles

