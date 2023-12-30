Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.43.

NYSE CIEN opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $197,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,646,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

