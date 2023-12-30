Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Vector Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Vector Group stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.40%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

