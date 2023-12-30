SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

NYSE:SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.