SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
NYSE:SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
