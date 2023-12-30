Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.51. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

