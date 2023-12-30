Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.66.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $64.97 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

