StockNews.com Upgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE CVM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

