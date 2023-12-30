StockNews.com Upgrades CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 4.6 %
NYSE CVM opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. CEL-SCI has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.33.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEL-SCI
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.