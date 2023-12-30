StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Shares of AMED opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,358.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

