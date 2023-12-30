StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.0 %
MLSS opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
