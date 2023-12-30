StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.0 %

MLSS opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

