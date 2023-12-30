TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.91.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $374.61 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $155.35 and a 1 year high of $382.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.61. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

