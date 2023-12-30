Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
