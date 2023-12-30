Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

