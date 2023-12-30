StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.0 %

AMS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

