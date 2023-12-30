StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Up 3.0 %
AMS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 3.95%.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
