Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

