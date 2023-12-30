Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.