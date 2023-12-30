Insider Buying: PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Acquires 4,636,974 Shares of Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) insider Boris Ivesha acquired 4,636,974 shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £52,861,503.60 ($67,168,365.44).

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Up 3.4 %

PPH stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,411.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,148.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.62. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 992.16 ($12.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,345 ($17.09).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

