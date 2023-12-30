Insider Buying: PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Insider Acquires 4,636,974 Shares of Stock

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) insider Boris Ivesha acquired 4,636,974 shares of PPHE Hotel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,140 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £52,861,503.60 ($67,168,365.44).
PPH stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £508.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,411.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,148.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,086.62. PPHE Hotel Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 992.16 ($12.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,345 ($17.09).
