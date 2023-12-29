FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.0% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.55. 186,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,740. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

