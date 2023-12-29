McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.20. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

