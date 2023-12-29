International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

