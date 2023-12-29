Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,943 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,943 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $51.22 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

