RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $63,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

