Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.5% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

