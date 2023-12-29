RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $63,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.