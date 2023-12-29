Clarius Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

QCOM stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

