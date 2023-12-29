Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.97, a P/E/G ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

