North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $260.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,210. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

