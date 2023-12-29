Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 199,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,100. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

