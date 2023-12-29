Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

