Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

