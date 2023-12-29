Slow Capital Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. 20,787,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,428,398. The company has a market cap of $239.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

