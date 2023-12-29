Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

COST opened at $663.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

