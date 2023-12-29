Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.